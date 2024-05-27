Nine killed in massive fire in India's Gujarat state

Xinhua) 11:16, May 27, 2024

NEW DELHI, May 25 (Xinhua) -- At least nine people died and many feared injured when a massive fire broke out inside an entertainment park in India's western state of Gujarat on Saturday, reported the India Today media group.

The incident reportedly occurred at the "TRP Gaming Zone", a hub of entertainment activities like go-karting, bowling and other adventure games, in the Rajkot district of Gujarat.

The injured were being shifted to a local hospital for necessary medical treatment.

The cause of the fire was not known yet. A temporary structure inside the TRP Gaming Zone had collapsed amid the fire, thus trapping many people under it, said a local fire official.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)