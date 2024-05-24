Diarrhea outbreak in India's Assam kills 11

Xinhua) 10:35, May 24, 2024

NEW DELHI, May 23 (Xinhua) -- At least 11 people were killed due to a diarrhea outbreak in the northeastern state of Assam, local media reports said Thursday.

The victims were identified as workers of a tea estate in Tinsukia district, about 512 km northeast of Dispur, the capital city of Assam.

"At least 11 workers of a tea estate in Assam's Tinsukia district have died due to diarrhea in the past week. Their co-workers alleged that they died due to unhygienic conditions and lack of proper drinking water in the area," a New Delhi-based television news channel NDTV said.

According to the news channel, federal minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed concern over the disease outbreak and directed the local government of Assam to assess the situation.

Sonowal has asked officials to provide immediate assistance to the people affected by the outbreak.

Meanwhile, reports said several others infected with the disease are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

It is suspected that contaminated water or food may have led to the outbreak.

