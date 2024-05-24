3 hotels in India's Bengaluru receive bomb threat emails

Xinhua) May 24, 2024

NEW DELHI, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Three reputed hotels in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru Thursday received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to initiate a search operation, police said.

According to police, bomb detection and disposal squads along with sniffer dogs were rushed to these hotels, but the threats proved to be a hoax.

The threatening emails were discovered on Thursday morning when the hotel staff opened the official email accounts.

On Wednesday a bomb threat sent alarm bells ringing in Delhi's North Block after the federal home ministry's office received an email claiming explosives had been planted on office premises and the building would be blown with it. However, upon the search, the threat proved to be a hoax as nothing objectionable was found.

A series of hoax bomb emails have been sent to schools, airports and hospitals in India's national capital.

Besides Delhi, even schools in Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have received similar threats.

Earlier this month, over 100 schools in the Indian capital region Delhi received similar messages triggering a massive scare.

Authorities have been investigating the matter to trace the origin of these emails.

