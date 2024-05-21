Indian police arrest 4 for suspected Islamic State links

Xinhua) 09:41, May 21, 2024

NEW DELHI, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Indin police Monday said it has arrested four Sri Lankan nationals for their alleged links with the extremist group Islamic State in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

The four people were arrested at the airport in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat on Sunday.

A senior Anti-Terrorism Squad official in Gujarat Sunil Joshi said during the interrogation, the suspects said they had been in contact with an Islamic State handler based in Pakistan since February. The handler's movement has also been traced to the United Arab Emirates and Britain.

Police also claimed that upon analyzing the suspects' mobile phones, they recovered some arms and ammunition from a location, where the suspects were supposed to pick up these weapons to carry out terrorist acts.

Police have registered a case against the four individuals under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

