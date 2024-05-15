1 killed, 14 rescued after lift collapses inside copper mine in India's Rajasthan

NEW DELHI, May 15 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of state-owned Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) was killed with 14 others rescued after a lift they were in collapsed inside a copper mine in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, officials said Wednesday.

The members of HCL were trapped Tuesday night in Kolihan mine in Neem ka Thana district, about 165 km north of Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan.

"One body has been recovered and a total of 14 people have been rescued safely," Dharmendra, an official of the State Disaster Response Force told media on the spot.

The rescued members have been removed to the hospital for treatment.

Local media reports have identified the deceased official as Upendra Pandey, chief vigilance officer at HCL. Pandey was a member of a vigilance team that had gone inside the mine for an inspection.

According to officials, the lift collapsed when it was carrying the vigilance team, mine officials and a photographer.

Reports said the lift plummeted approximately 577 meters down the mine shaft.

The copper mine in Khetri was established in 1967.

