Schools in India's Jaipur receive bomb threat, students evacuated

Xinhua) 15:21, May 13, 2024

NEW DELHI, May 13 (Xinhua) -- At least four schools in the western Indian city of Jaipur Monday received bomb threats, prompting school administrations to evacuate students and call police, officials said.

The threat received over emails claimed that explosives had been planted on school premises.

Police swung into action and dispatched multiple bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs to the schools to conduct searches.

However, nothing suspicious has been found so far, and according to police, the threat seemed to be a hoax.

"Four to five schools have received bomb threats. Police have reached the schools," Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told media.

The searches in the schools were going on until the last reports poured in.

Police said they were trying to identify the sender.

On Sunday, Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and several hospitals in the national capital received bomb threats over emails.

Earlier this month over 100 schools in the Indian capital region Delhi received similar messages triggering a massive scare.

In December 2023, dozens of schools in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru received bomb threats, which later proved to be a hoax.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)