9 killed in firecracker factory blast in India's Tamil Nadu

Xinhua) 09:14, May 10, 2024

NEW DELHI, May 9 (Xinhua) -- At least nine people were killed and over a dozen others injured in a massive explosion on Thursday at a firecracker factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, police said.

The blast took place near Sivakasi area of Virudhunagar district, about 540 km southwest of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

According to police, the victims were working in the factory when the blast occurred, which also triggered a fire.

"Today an explosion took place at a firecracker factory here killing nine people, including five women, and injuring over a dozen others," a police official said. "The blast occurred in the room where chemicals were kept."

The cause of the blast was not immediately known. However, police suspected the friction during the handling of chemicals might have triggered the explosion.

Accidental explosions are common at Indian firecracker factories and shops as owners usually ignore safety standards.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)