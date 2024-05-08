Some 70 flights cancelled in India with crew on mass sick leave

Xinhua) 14:40, May 08, 2024

NEW DELHI, May 8 (Xinhua) -- About 70 flights, both international and domestic, of private airline Air India Express were cancelled on Wednesday after senior cabin crew members reported sick at the last minute, confirmed a senior official of the airline company.

Private airline Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India, and a part of the Tata group, operating over 2,500 flights weekly across 31 domestic and 14 international airports, with a fleet of over 70 aircraft, comprising Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s.

"A section of our cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimize any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said that passengers will be given a refund or their tickets rescheduled to another date as per the demand.

