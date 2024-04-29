7 killed in bus-truck collision in north India

Xinhua) 10:36, April 29, 2024

NEW DELHI, April 28 (Xinhua) -- At least seven people were killed and about 20 others injured when the bus they aboard collided with a truck in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, a local police officer said.

The mishap occurred in the Unnao area of Uttar Pradesh. The injured were admitted to a local hospital, with some reportedly in critical condition.

