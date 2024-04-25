Blasts damage crucial bridge in India's Manipur

NEW DELHI, April 24 (Xinhua) -- At least three blasts damaged a crucial bridge in India's northeastern state of Manipur Wednesday, officials said.

The blasts took place early Wednesday, damaging a bridge in the Kangpokpi district.

According to police, the blasts caused multiple craters in the bridge and thus affected the movement of vehicular traffic along National Highway-2 which connects Imphal to Dimapur in Nagaland.

However, no one was killed or injured in the blasts.

"Early today at around 1:15 a.m. (local time), three medium-intensity blasts damaged a bridge near Saparmeina in Manipur's Kangpokpi district," a police official said. "The government forces have cordoned off the nearby areas and other bridges are being searched and checked."

So far, no group in the state has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Reports said on Monday evening, clashes erupted between village volunteers representing two conflicting communities in the Imphal West district.

According to police, both sides have been using sophisticated firearms in gun battles.

Manipur has been on edge since May 3 last year when large-scale violence broke out in the state during a tribal protest over the inclusion of the non-tribal Meiteis community for a scheduled tribe status - designated for disadvantaged socio-economic groups which gives them reservations in education and government jobs.

