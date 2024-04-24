Indian food safety regulator to check spice quality after Hong Kong, Singapore raise concern

Xinhua) 10:15, April 24, 2024

NEW DELHI, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Indian food safety regulator has begun collecting samples of spice blends from across the country after regulators from Hong Kong and Singapore raised concerns over pesticide presence beyond permissible limits in two made-in-India brands MDH and Everest, local media reports said Tuesday.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has collected the samples to carry out fresh assessments of the spice products in powder form.

The move came after Hong Kong and Singapore banned the sale of popular spice brands Everest and MDH, following the detection of a carcinogenic pesticide, ethylene oxide, in them.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide deemed unsuitable for human consumption.

"FSSAI has initiated a fresh probe on spices manufactured in all units across the country. Samples are being collected to assess if the products meet the FSSAI standards for chemical residue, as mandated by law," media reports quoting officials said.

Last week, Singapore recalled an Indian-made fish curry spice blend namely Everest Fish Curry Masala over the presence of exceeding levels of ethylene oxide in it.

"The Center for Food Safety in Hong Kong has issued a notification on the recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels exceeding permissible limit," Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release.

"As the implicated products were imported into Singapore, the SFA has directed the importer, Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte. Ltd., to recall the products."

Meanwhile, India's spice exports regulator Spices Board of India is looking into the ban imposed by Hong Kong and Singapore on the sale of some spices-mix products

The Spices Board of India has asked MDH and Everest to provide details of quality checks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)