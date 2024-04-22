9 men die in road accident in western India

Xinhua) 13:19, April 22, 2024

NEW DELHI, April 21 (Xinhua) -- At least nine men aged between 18 and 30 years died in a road accident in India's western state of Rajasthan early on Sunday, confirmed a local cop.

The accident occurred when a heavy vehicle rammed into the vehicle they were travelling in at a high speed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. The victims were returning home after attending a wedding in the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh.

While three men died instantly after the mishap, six breathed their last at a local hospital during treatment. There were ten persons in the ill-fated vehicle when the accident occurred. One injured person was admitted to a local hospital undergoing treatment.

After the accident, the heavy vehicle's driver fled the scene and was detained later.

