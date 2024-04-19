Voting begins in India for first phase of general elections

Xinhua) 13:07, April 19, 2024

NEW DELHI, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Voting for the first phase of India's general elections began Friday, kicking off a seven-phased process lasting until June 1.

People were seen standing in queues holding their Election Identity Cards, waiting for their turn to cast a vote.

Polling of votes will continue till 18:00 hours (local time).

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the second phase of the elections is scheduled for April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25 and the last phase on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)