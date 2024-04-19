Indian gov't eases exports of onions to Sri Lanka, UAE

NEW DELHI, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The Indian government has eased exports of onions to Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), confirmed a senior official of the federal Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

A notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade on Monday stated that the exports of onions would be carried out through the National Cooperative Exports Limited.

The government has permitted exports of an additional 10,000 metric tons (MT) of onions to the UAE (above 24,400 MTs already allowed) and 10,000 MTs to Sri Lanka, said the notification.

The federal government's decision to ease exports to Sri Lanka and the UAE assumes significance in the aftermath of the ban on exports of the commodity till last month in a bid to check prices in domestic markets.

Currently, onions are sold between 35 and 40 Indian Rupees (41 and 47 U.S. cents) per kg in retail markets across India. In October-November 2023, the price of the commodity had skyrocketed to around 70-80 Indian Rupees per kg.

Thereafter, in December 2023, the Indian government had put exports of onion under prohibition till March 31, 2024, in a bid to ensure availability of onions to consumers and check the rising prices.

