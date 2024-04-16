6 killed, many missing as boat capsizes in Indian-controlled Kashmir
NEW DELHI, April 16 (Xinhua) -- At least six people, including four school children, were killed and many others went missing Tuesday after a boat carrying them capsized in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said.
The boat carrying over 20 people capsized in the river Jehlum on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.
"This morning a boat capsized in the Jhelum river in the Gandbal area after the rope used to steer it across the river snapped suddenly. In this accident, six people were killed and many others are reported missing," a police official said. "Some people have been saved and they are undergoing treatment at the hospital."
Following the accident, locals informed authorities, who rushed rescue teams of police and disaster response force personnel to carry out searches in the river to trace the missing.
The searches were going on until the last reports poured in. Some local media reports put the number of missing above 10.
Heavy rains in the region over the last few days have swelled water levels in the river.
Boat capsizing incidents are common in India, particularly in rural areas, where many people rely on traditionally made boats as a mode of transportation.
