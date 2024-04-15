India's ruling BJP releases election manifesto titled "Modi's Guarantee"

NEW DELHI, April 14 (Xinhua) -- India's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its election manifesto titled "Modi ki Guarantee (Modi's Guarantee)," promising to create jobs, boost infrastructure and expand welfare programs.

The manifesto promised the upliftment of women, youth, farmers and the poor.

In the document, the government said it would focus on taking piped gas to all homes and providing free electricity through solar power. The free ration and healthcare schemes for the poor will be extended by five more years.

The BJP also said it will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and focus on One Nation, One Poll (ONOP).

The UCC promises one law applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and maintenance. India has a uniform or one set of "criminal code" for all its citizens but does not have uniform civil law.

Likewise, ONOP refers to holding simultaneous elections across the country, which means polls for parliament and state assemblies will be held together.

India's general election will begin on April 19 and last until June 1. The vote count is scheduled to be held on June 4 and results will be announced on the same day.

Officials said nearly 970 million people are expected to cast their votes at over 1 million polling stations in the seven-phase elections.

In the forthcoming elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the BJP is seeking a third term. He is facing a challenge from an alliance of around two dozen opposition parties namely the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), led by the country's main opposition Congress party.

