India's opposition fasts to protest arrest of Delhi chief minister
NEW DELHI, April 7 (Xinhua) -- India's opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers Sunday held a countrywide mass fasting to protest the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy.
All AAP lawmakers and office-bearers have gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the day-long fast. Authorities have increased security along the roads leading to the protest site.
Kejriwal was arrested last month by Enforcement Directorate (ED), the federal government's financial crime-fighting agency, on charges of corruption related to the direct involvement in the formulation of the excise policy favoring specific individuals.
The AAP rejects any wrongdoing and says their leaders have been "falsely arrested" in a "fabricated case." The party accuses Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party of political interference, a charge denied by the ruling party.
