12 die as bus falls into ditch in central India
(Xinhua) 10:58, April 10, 2024
NEW DELHI, April 10 (Xinhua) -- At least 12 persons died and around 15 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a nearly 50-feet-deep ditch in India's central state of Chhattisgarh late on Tuesday night, confirmed a local cop to Xinhua over phone on Wednesday.
The mishap occurred in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh. The victims were workers of a local distillery, who were returning home after completing their evening shift at their workplace.
The injured were admitted to a local hospital. There were around 40 people in the ill-fated bus when the mishap took place. Some of them escaped unhurt.
