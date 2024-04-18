Elaborate arrangements, security in place for first phase of India's general elections

Xinhua) 16:22, April 18, 2024

NEW DELHI, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Elaborate arrangements and adequate security measures were put in place for the first phase of India's general elections scheduled on Friday, Election Commission of India (ECI) officials said Thursday.

Voting for the first phase will be held in 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states.

According to the ECI, the officials in the poll-bound areas were being handed over electronic voting machines and other election material.

"By this evening the polling staff would reach their respective polling stations along with required machinery so that voting begins tomorrow as per schedule," an ECI official said Thursday.

Authorities in the poll-bound areas have deployed adequate security personnel to ensure polling is held in a free and fair atmosphere.

Elections across India will be held in staggered seven phases between April 19 to June 1. The vote count is scheduled on June 4 and results will be announced the same day.

Officials said nearly 970 million people are expected to cast their votes at over a million polling stations.

The contest for the 543 seats of the lower house of the Indian parliament will elect lawmakers for a term of five years. To rule the vast country, a contesting party or a coalition requires a simple majority of 272 seats.

In the forthcoming elections, incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a third term. He is facing a challenge from an alliance of around two dozen opposition parties namely Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), led by the country's main opposition Congress party.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)