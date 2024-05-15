Several hospitals in Indian capital receive bomb threat

Xinhua) 09:38, May 15, 2024

NEW DELHI, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Several hospitals in the Indian capital territory Delhi Tuesday received bomb threat calls, prompting the administration to call the police, officials said.

The threat received over emails claimed that explosives were planted on the hospital premises.

Police immediately swung into action and dispatched multiple bomb disposal squads to these hospitals to conduct massive searches. However, nothing suspicious was found.

"Thorough checking of the hospital premises is underway. Police and bomb squad are present here," V. K. Sharma, security in charge at Hedgewar Hospital told media. "We have tightened our security and intensified the checking."

On Sunday Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and several hospitals in the national capital received similar bomb threats over emails.

Earlier this month over 100 schools in Delhi received similar messages triggering a massive scare.

