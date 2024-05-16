10 schools receive bomb threat emails in India's Kanpur

Xinhua) 09:50, May 16, 2024

NEW DELHI, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Ten schools in Kanpur city in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh received bomb threats on Wednesday, prompting school administrations to evacuate students and call police, officials said.

Police promptly responded by deploying multiple bomb disposal squads to search the schools. As of now, no suspicious items have been discovered, and the police believe the threat to be a hoax.

This incident followed a series of similar bomb threat emails targeting schools, hospitals, and an airport in the Indian capital.

The emails warned of explosives being placed in the related premises with the intent to blow off buildings.

On Tuesday, several hospitals in Delhi received bomb threat calls, which later proved to be a hoax.

On Sunday, Indira Gandhi International Airport and several hospitals in Delhi received similar bomb threats over emails.

Early this month, over 100 schools in Delhi received similar messages, which caused widespread panic.

Authorities are investigating the cases to determine the source of the threatening emails. Harish Chander, a senior police official in Kanpur said that such emails were received earlier in Delhi, Lucknow and Noida, and the police are working in efforts to find out the similarities and differences in them.

