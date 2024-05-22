Red alert for heat wave issued across many Indian states

Xinhua) 16:37, May 22, 2024

NEW DELHI, May 22 (Xinhua) -- A red alert was issued for many states of India as heat wave conditions are most likely to prevail in the next five days, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

The weather department said that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in most pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh.

In the wake of the above conditions, IMD issued a red alert for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh. An orange alert was also issued for East Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh.

IMD said for the areas where a red alert has been issued, there is a very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages and extreme care is needed for vulnerable people.

For the areas where an orange alert has been issued, there is an increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms for people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.

Based on colour-coded warnings, a red alert signifies taking immediate action, an orange alert suggests being prepared for action.

The weather department has suggested people should avoid heat exposure and stay in cool places. It has also asked people to keep hydrated by drinking sufficient water, even if they do not feel thirsty.

Large parts of India are presently in the grip of heat wave conditions with temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius, which has severely impacted the health and livelihoods of people.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)