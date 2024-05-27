Cyclone Remal makes landfall in India's eastern coast

Xinhua) 14:11, May 27, 2024

NEW DELHI, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Cyclone Remal made landfall on Sunday night leaving behind a spate of destruction and devastation in parts of India's eastern state West Bengal, an official at the local meteorological department said on Monday.

More than 100,000 people were evacuated from the vulnerable areas across the coastal areas in West Bengal. Temporary relief centers were set up for those evacuated.

Though no loss of human life was reported, the cyclone wreaked havoc in the state capital city Kolkata, as it left many trees uprooted, temporary structures collapsed, heavy rains, water-logging and electric poles knocked down.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)