Baby care center's owner arrested hours after deadly fire

Xinhua) 15:48, May 27, 2024

NEW DELHI, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The owner of a baby care center in east Delhi has been arrested after the facility caught fire on Saturday night, an officer of Delhi Police confirmed on Monday.

The owner, Naveen Khichi, had been on the run ever since Saturday night. Seven newborn babies were killed and five others injured in the fire. Besides, the doctor on duty at the time was also arrested, he added.

According to media reports, the baby care center was operated despite its registration with the Directorate General of Health Services expiring nearly two months ago.

Meanwhile, aggrieved parents who had lost their newborn babies demanded for justice and a strict action against the owner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a monetary compensation of 200,000 Indian Rupees (around 2,407 U.S. dollars) to the next kin of each deceased.

"The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," Modi posted on X on Sunday.

