Voting ends in India's general elections: election commission

Xinhua) 10:21, June 03, 2024

NEW DELHI, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The last phase of polling in India's general elections wrapped up, The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Saturday, marking the end of a nearly two-and-a-half-month-long process.

"Even as 7th Phase of polling in General Elections 2024 wraps up, Commission thanks all stakeholders: voters, polling personnel, security forces, media and political parties," the ECI said on social media.

The winners will become members of Indian parliament's lower house Lok Sabha.

The ECI officially announced the elections on March 16 and the first phase of polling took place on April 19.

The political party, or alliance of political parties, which wins the majority of parliamentary constituencies gets the chance to form the next government.

The counting of votes was scheduled to take place on June 4 and final results are expected to be officially announced by the election commission that day, or on the following day.

