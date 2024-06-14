Home>>
Blast at Indian explosives factory kills 5
(Xinhua) 10:11, June 14, 2024
NEW DELHI, June 13 (Xinhua) -- At least five people, including four women, died and five others were injured on Thursday when a blast took place at an explosives factory in India's south-western state of Maharashtra, local police said.
The explosives-manufacturing unit was located near Nagpur city of Maharashtra.
The blast occurred when workers at the factory were packing explosives.
The injured were admitted to a local hospital. The cause of the blast is still under investigation.
