Health institute in India's Chandigarh receives fake bomb threat

Xinhua) 13:07, June 13, 2024

NEW DELHI, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Police in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh said Wednesday that a bomb threat received by the mental health institute of Government Medical College and Hospital was fake and nothing suspicious was found in and outside the site.

The institute's administration informed police that they received an email about the bomb threat on the hospital premises. The building was evacuated immediately and all the people were moved to safe places.

Police personnel, a bomb disposal squad and fire department officials rushed to the hospital to carry out searches and nothing was found, a senior police officer told media, adding that "after getting permission from senior officers, the hospital will be reopened."

The incident was the latest among a series of hoax bomb threats that have been sent to schools, airports and hospitals in the country.

