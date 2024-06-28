Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Delhi

Xinhua) 14:06, June 28, 2024

NEW DELHI, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Heavy rains during the early hours of Friday threw normal life out of gear in the Indian capital city, as severe water logging was witnessed at several places.

Vehicles were seen submerged in stagnant waters under the bridges after the heavy downpour that lasted for at least three hours. Poor drainage system was blamed for the severe water-logging.

Many places in the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) area which houses several important buildings of Government of India and also the official residences of federal lawmakers, senior judges and administration officials, faced knee-deep water logging.

A car and a bus were seen submerged at the ITO area, barely a couple of kilometres away from the Indian Parliament. Similar scenes were witnessed at Connaught Place area located in the heart of the Indian capital, and the Under-Passes at Dhaula Kuan, Moolchand Bridge, and the Safdarjung crossing.

People faced difficulties in commuting on roads amid water-logging, as many of them reached their respective offices later than the stipulated time.

According to the data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in just three hours, from 02:30 a.m. till 05:30 a.m., the Safdarjung area received 148.5 mm of rainfall, while the Lodhi Road area recorded 192.8 mm, Ridge 150.4 mm, Palam 106.6 mm, and Ayanagar 66.3 mm of rains.

