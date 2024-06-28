India's probe agency arrests 2 in question paper leak case

Xinhua) 10:04, June 28, 2024

NEW DELHI, June 27 (Xinhua) -- India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two persons for their alleged active role in getting the question paper of the medical entrance test, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, leaked last month.

Both the persons, identified as Manish Prakash and Ashutosh, were arrested from Patna, the capital city of the eastern state of Bihar after the CBI personnel grilled them at length. The controversy over the NEET-UG question paper leak has continued to rock the country for over three weeks.

After much clamor from students and academia, on June 22, the federal Ministry of Education entrusted the CBI to carry out a comprehensive probe into the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak. Over 2.3 million students appeared for the medical entrance examination on May 5.

Before the CBI was entrusted the task, the police had arrested as many as nine persons over their alleged role in the question paper leak case.

