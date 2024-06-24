India sets up high-level panel to recommend exams process reforms

Xinhua) 10:31, June 24, 2024

NEW DELHI, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The Indian government on Saturday set up a high-level committee of experts to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations for admissions in colleges, universities and recruitments, said an official announcement.

The move was the second successive step by the federal government to check corruption in conduct of examinations, amid intense protests by students across the country against repeated question paper leaks.

On Friday, The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 was implemented with immediate effect. The new law entailed penal provisions like 10 years of imprisonment and a monetary fine of 10 million Indian Rupees (around 119,674 U.S. dollars) for those found involved in irregularities or corrupt practices.

The seven-member high level committee was tasked to make recommendations on reforms in mechanism of examination process, improvement in data security protocols, and structure and functioning of the National Testing Agency, which has been facing flak over repeated question paper leaks of leading examinations.

Set up by the federal Ministry of Education, the high-level committee would be headed by former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization K. Radhakrishnan, said the official announcement by the federal Ministry of Education.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)