Delhi high court stays bail order for Indian capital chief minister

Xinhua) 10:32, June 26, 2024

NEW DELHI, June 25 (Xinhua) -- In a major setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the high court in Indian capital city Tuesday stayed a trial court's order granted him bail in a money laundering case related to the excise policy.

The Delhi high court in its order said the lower court did not "appropriately appreciate" the material placed before it by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) -- Indian government's financial crime-fighting agency.

The trial court had granted bail to the jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief on Thursday and ordered his release. However, the ED approached the high court seeking a stay on the bail order.

Meanwhile, the AAP Tuesday said it disagreed with the high court's order and would challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in March on charges of corruption related to the direct involvement in the formulation of the excise policy favoring specific individuals.

