2 killed, 20 injured as 18 train coaches derail in India's Jharkhand

Xinhua) 13:54, July 30, 2024

NEW DELHI, July 30 (Xinhua) -- At least two people were killed and 20 others injured after 18 coaches of a passenger train derailed Tuesday in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, officials said.

The accident took place in the morning hours near Barabamboo station of Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum district, about 123 km southeast of Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand.

Following the derailment, ambulances and rescue teams rushed to the spot to help the injured.

"Two people were killed and 20 injured as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Barabamboo. Rescue operations are on and an NDRF team is rushing to the spot," West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Chaudhary, who is camping at the accident site, was quoted in local media as having said.

The train was going from Howrah to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

Railways authorities have rushed Accident Relief Medical equipment (ARME) with staff to the spot to carry out relief and rescue efforts.

According to railway officials, the majority of the passengers have been ferried in buses to the nearest railway station, where they will be accommodated into a special train for their onward journey.

Officials said of the 18 coaches that derailed, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car and one pantry car.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred after a goods train coming from the opposite side derailed and impacted the passenger train passing by.

"Around 3:39 a.m. (local time), the train suddenly shook, and it seemed the train got derailed. After talking to the driver, it was known that the train had really been derailed. Many people were injured in the accident," train manager of South Eastern Railway, Mohammed Rehan, who was inside the train at the time of its derailment told media.

"The incident happened as a goods train had already derailed in the downline and our train was moving at 120 kmph and that is the reason the upline was affected."

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has also issued helpline numbers to assist the passengers.

Due to the derailment, railways have ordered the cancellation of five trains and the short termination of four trains on the route.

Several incidents of train derailments have been reported recently.

On July 18, at least four people were killed, and 32 others injured after 21 coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express jumped the track in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh

Last month, at least 15 people were killed, and 60 others injured when a goods train crashed into the rear of a stationary passenger train in the eastern state of West Bengal.

