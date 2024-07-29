3 students drown in flooded coaching center in Delhi

July 29, 2024

NEW DELHI, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Three young students including two females drowned in the flooded basement of a coaching center in India's capital area of Delhi, confirmed an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar area late on Saturday night amid heavy rains, as the students aged between 21 and 25 years were attending courses for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) jobs at the coaching center.

"Water suddenly gushed into the basement of the Rau's IAS Study Center. There were nearly 30 students inside the library in the basement area when the incident occurred. While most of them managed to escape, these three got stuck in the flooded basement and died," said a local police official.

