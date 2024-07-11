Home>>
22 killed in rain-related incidents in India's Uttar Pradesh
(Xinhua) 13:57, July 11, 2024
NEW DELHI, July 11 (Xinhua) -- At least 22 people were killed in rain-related incidents during the past 24 hours in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, officials said Thursday.
According to relief department officials, the incessant rains have pushed up water levels in the rivers and inundated over 600 villages in 12 districts of the state.
The floods have inundated over 1,000 acres of agricultural land and affected around 800,000 people.
The relief and rescue teams have shifted over 10,000 people to secure locations.
Torrential monsoon rains have triggered waterlogging and flooding-like situations in many states of the country, besides a full-fledged flood in India's northeastern state of Assam.
