Home>>
India's Assam flood death toll rises to 72
(Xinhua) 11:01, July 10, 2024
NEW DELHI, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The death toll in ongoing floods in India's northeastern state of Assam has risen to 72, officials said Tuesday.
The flood scenario in the state has improved marginally as officials say the number of people affected by the floods across the 27 inundated districts has now come down to over 1.8 million.
Last week, the number of affected people was over 2.4 million in 30 districts of the state.
On Monday six deaths were reported from across the state, which has pushed the death toll to 72 due to flooding so far.
Officials said rescue and relief operations by the local administration in the state are underway.
Floods are an annual occurrence in Assam during the monsoon season.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Dengue grips India's southern state Karnataka, Delhi too registers 240 cases
- Political party leader killed in India's Tamil Nadu
- Feature: Stampede at India religious gathering kills about 116, probe ordered
- N. India stampede death toll rises to "over 60," PM Modi sends condolences
- Flood situation in India's Assam turns grim as death toll reaches 35
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.