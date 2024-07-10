India's Assam flood death toll rises to 72

Xinhua) 11:01, July 10, 2024

NEW DELHI, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The death toll in ongoing floods in India's northeastern state of Assam has risen to 72, officials said Tuesday.

The flood scenario in the state has improved marginally as officials say the number of people affected by the floods across the 27 inundated districts has now come down to over 1.8 million.

Last week, the number of affected people was over 2.4 million in 30 districts of the state.

On Monday six deaths were reported from across the state, which has pushed the death toll to 72 due to flooding so far.

Officials said rescue and relief operations by the local administration in the state are underway.

Floods are an annual occurrence in Assam during the monsoon season.

