Death toll in India's Gujarat due to suspected Chandipura virus infection rises to 48

Xinhua) 10:15, July 29, 2024

NEW DELHI, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Health officials in India's western state of Gujarat said Saturday that the death toll due to suspected infection of Chandipura virus has risen to 48.

Over the past several weeks, there has been a steady increase in cases of Chandipura virus in the state.

"So far, 48 people have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Gujarat over the last month, a majority of whom are suspected to be due to the outbreak of Chandipura virus," a health official said.

According to Gujarat's health minister Rushikesh Patel, a total of 133 cases of Chandipura virus have been registered in the state.

India's federal health ministry said Acute Encephalitis Syndrome is a group of clinically similar neurologic manifestations caused by several different viruses, bacteria, fungi, parasites, spirochetes, chemicals/ toxins.

