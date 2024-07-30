Passenger train stopped in north India after bomb threat

Xinhua, July 30

NEW DELHI, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A passenger train was stopped in India's Punjab state after the local police received a phone call saying a bomb was placed inside the train, confirmed a local police officer on Tuesday.

The train, going from Jammu area to Jodhpur city in the western state of Rajasthan, was stopped in Punjab's Ferozepur district for a thorough check-up.

"Ferozepur police received information that a train has been stopped at Kasu Begu Railway station. Police have reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off. The passengers have been evacuated. Three bomb disposal squad teams of Punjab Police will be reaching the spot. Dog squad teams have reached the spot," said a senior police officer to local media.

