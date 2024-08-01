Scenery of Yellow River in Dari County, NW China
An aerial panoramic photo taken with a drone on July 31, 2024 shows the Yellow River in Dari County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows the Yellow River in Dari County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows yaks grazing along the Yellow River in Dari County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
This photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows a view along the Yellow River in Dari County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
An aerial panoramic photo taken with a drone on July 31, 2024 shows the Yellow River in Dari County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tidal waves collide on Qiantang River
- Water level in sections of China's longest river exceeds warning mark
- Torrential rainfall elevates water level in section of Rongjiang River in S China
- Crossing the Hutuo River
- Magnolia flowers add beauty to Xin'an River
- Winter view of Liaohe River estuary in Panjin, NE China
- In pics: Environmental remediation of Panxi River pays off in Chongqing
- China sees fundamental improvement in rivers, lakes: minister
- Scenery of Luhe River in Jingbian County, NW China
- County in SW China's Xizang establishes river chief system to protect water environment
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.