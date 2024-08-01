We Are China

Scenery of Yellow River in Dari County, NW China

Xinhua) 16:32, August 01, 2024

An aerial panoramic photo taken with a drone on July 31, 2024 shows the Yellow River in Dari County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows the Yellow River in Dari County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows yaks grazing along the Yellow River in Dari County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

This photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows a view along the Yellow River in Dari County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

