Torrential rainfall elevates water level in section of Rongjiang River in S China

Xinhua) 16:16, June 18, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows surging water flow in the section of Rongjiang River in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, torrential rainfall has elevated the water level in this section of Rongjiang River to 114.79 meters, or 0.19 meters above the alert line. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

