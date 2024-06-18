Torrential rainfall elevates water level in section of Rongjiang River in S China
An aerial drone photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows surging water flow in the section of Rongjiang River in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, torrential rainfall has elevated the water level in this section of Rongjiang River to 114.79 meters, or 0.19 meters above the alert line. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
