Tidal waves collide on Qiantang River
(People's Daily App) 16:22, July 31, 2024
Pure visual delight! Golden and silver tidal waves, traveling in opposite directions, collide on the Qiantang River, creating a rare spectacle resembling nature's artistic masterpiece.
