Innovation drives China's high-speed rail upkeep
By Zhang Kaiwei (People's Daily Online) 15:48, June 21, 2024
China's high-speed rail network, a crucial component of the country's transportation infrastructure, relies on cutting-edge technologies to ensure safety and efficiency. Check out this video to see how south China's Guangdong Province is employing advanced maintenance practices for its high-speed rail lines.
