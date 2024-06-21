Languages

Friday, June 21, 2024

Innovation drives China's high-speed rail upkeep

By Zhang Kaiwei (People's Daily Online) 15:48, June 21, 2024

China's high-speed rail network, a crucial component of the country's transportation infrastructure, relies on cutting-edge technologies to ensure safety and efficiency. Check out this video to see how south China's Guangdong Province is employing advanced maintenance practices for its high-speed rail lines.

