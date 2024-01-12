Fuxing smart bullet train put into operation on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Xinhua) 08:29, January 12, 2024

Passengers walk to board a Fuxing smart bullet train in Xining Station, Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 11, 2024. China implemented a new railway operating plan starting from Jan. 10, 2024. For the first time, the Fuxing smart bullet train was put into operation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, as the train started to run between Wuhan of Hubei Province and Xining of Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Passengers are seen onboard a Fuxing smart bullet train in Xining Station, Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 11, 2024. China implemented a new railway operating plan starting from Jan. 10, 2024. For the first time, the Fuxing smart bullet train was put into operation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, as the train started to run between Wuhan of Hubei Province and Xining of Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A passenger walks to board a Fuxing smart bullet train in Xining Station, Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 11, 2024. China implemented a new railway operating plan starting from Jan. 10, 2024. For the first time, the Fuxing smart bullet train was put into operation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, as the train started to run between Wuhan of Hubei Province and Xining of Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A Fuxing smart bullet train is seen in Xining Station, Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 11, 2024. China implemented a new railway operating plan starting from Jan. 10, 2024. For the first time, the Fuxing smart bullet train was put into operation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, as the train started to run between Wuhan of Hubei Province and Xining of Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A Fuxing smart bullet train pulls into Xining Station, Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 11, 2024. China implemented a new railway operating plan starting from Jan. 10, 2024. For the first time, the Fuxing smart bullet train was put into operation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, as the train started to run between Wuhan of Hubei Province and Xining of Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)