China's high-speed rail network 80 pct complete: operator
BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's railway infrastructure has seen consistent progress in recent years, with nearly 80 percent of its high-speed railway network now complete, the National Railway Administration said Wednesday.
Currently, the country's railway construction is primarily focused on building urban and intercity train lines, along with modern logistics hubs, said Tian Jun, chief engineer with the administration.
Boasting globally leading technological prowess in the sector, the country is prioritizing basic research and seeking breakthroughs in cutting-edge railway technologies to secure technological independence, Tian said.
Official data shows that as of the end of 2023, China's operating railway network spanned a total of about 159,000 km, with high-speed railways contributing 45,000 km to the mileage.
Chinese railways lead the world in passenger and freight turnover, with the Fuxing high-speed trains operating across 31 provincial-level regions nationwide, according to the administration.
