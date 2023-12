Hangzhou-Nanchang high-speed railway to start full operation in E China

Xinhua) 08:35, December 27, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2023 shows Qimen South Station of Hangzhou-Nanchang high-speed railway in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Huangshan to Nanchang section of Hangzhou-Nanchang high-speed railway will start operation on Dec. 27, marking the full operation of the Hangzhou-Nanchang high-speed railway. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023 shows a high-speed train passing a grand bridge at Poyang Lake during a test run on Hangzhou-Nanchang high-speed railway in east China's Anhui Province. Huangshan to Nanchang section of Hangzhou-Nanchang high-speed railway will start operation on Dec. 27, marking the full operation of the Hangzhou-Nanchang high-speed railway. (Photo by Zhang Mengfei/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2023 shows Huangshan North Station of Hangzhou-Nanchang high-speed railway in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Huangshan to Nanchang section of Hangzhou-Nanchang high-speed railway will start operation on Dec. 27, marking the full operation of the Hangzhou-Nanchang high-speed railway. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2023 shows Qimen South Station of Hangzhou-Nanchang high-speed railway in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Huangshan to Nanchang section of Hangzhou-Nanchang high-speed railway will start operation on Dec. 27, marking the full operation of the Hangzhou-Nanchang high-speed railway. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

