China's first PPP high-speed railway celebrates 2nd anniversary of operation
Passengers check in at Xinchang Railway Station in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 8, 2024. The Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou intercity railway, China's first high-speed railway controlled by private capital, celebrated its 2nd anniversary of operation Monday. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the railway has delivered a total of 20 million passengers since it started operation. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 8, 2024 shows a bullet train pulling into Xinchang Railway Station in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.
Passengers board a train at Xinchang Railway Station in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 8, 2024.
Passengers wait to board a train at Xinchang Railway Station in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 8, 2024.
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 8, 2024 shows a train departing from Xinchang Railway Station in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.
This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2024 shows a train pulling into Xinchang Railway Station in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.
Passengers wait to check in at Xinchang Railway Station in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 8, 2024.
Photos
