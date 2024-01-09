China's first PPP high-speed railway celebrates 2nd anniversary of operation

Xinhua) 08:15, January 09, 2024

Passengers check in at Xinchang Railway Station in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 8, 2024. The Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou intercity railway, China's first high-speed railway controlled by private capital, celebrated its 2nd anniversary of operation Monday. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the railway has delivered a total of 20 million passengers since it started operation. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 8, 2024 shows a bullet train pulling into Xinchang Railway Station in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou intercity railway, China's first high-speed railway controlled by private capital, celebrated its 2nd anniversary of operation Monday. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the railway has delivered a total of 20 million passengers since it started operation. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Passengers board a train at Xinchang Railway Station in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 8, 2024. The Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou intercity railway, China's first high-speed railway controlled by private capital, celebrated its 2nd anniversary of operation Monday. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the railway has delivered a total of 20 million passengers since it started operation. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Passengers wait to board a train at Xinchang Railway Station in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 8, 2024. The Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou intercity railway, China's first high-speed railway controlled by private capital, celebrated its 2nd anniversary of operation Monday. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the railway has delivered a total of 20 million passengers since it started operation. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 8, 2024 shows a train departing from Xinchang Railway Station in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou intercity railway, China's first high-speed railway controlled by private capital, celebrated its 2nd anniversary of operation Monday. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the railway has delivered a total of 20 million passengers since it started operation. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2024 shows a train pulling into Xinchang Railway Station in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou intercity railway, China's first high-speed railway controlled by private capital, celebrated its 2nd anniversary of operation Monday. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the railway has delivered a total of 20 million passengers since it started operation. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Passengers wait to check in at Xinchang Railway Station in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 8, 2024. The Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou intercity railway, China's first high-speed railway controlled by private capital, celebrated its 2nd anniversary of operation Monday. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the railway has delivered a total of 20 million passengers since it started operation. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)