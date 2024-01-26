Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway marks 100 days of operation with 1.45 mln passengers transported

JAKARTA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway (HSR) marked its 100th day of operation on Wednesday with a total of 1.45 million passengers transported, an official from China Railway International Limited said.

The official said the train schedules have been adjusted and optimized in accordance with local public holidays and passenger flow conditions to improve the transportation capacity of the Jakarta-Bandung HSR.

The number of daily train trips has been increased from 14 to 40, and 48 on weekends. A total of 3,487 trips were operated within the first 100 days of operation, and the highest number of passengers sent in a single day was 21,537, while the highest daily seat occupancy rate recorded was 99.6 percent, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese-built HSR has improved its facilities and services at stations to give passengers a smooth and enjoyable experience. More fast-food restaurants, beverage shops, and convenience stores have become available at Halim, Padalarang, and Tegalluar stations. The train is equipped with barrier-free facilities to precisely meet the needs of different passengers.

Septian Hario Seto, deputy minister of Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs, said the railway has revolutionized travel between Jakarta and Bandung, shifting it from highway-based to rail-based.

"I am confident that in the future, our mobility pattern will evolve from individual transport to a more mass transport-oriented approach. That's why we are eager to extend our cooperation and expand the high-speed railway from Jakarta to Surabaya via Yogyakarta," he said.

Since the commercial operation of the HSR in October 2023, the travel time between Jakarta and Bandung has been reduced from over three hours to 46 minutes, offering more options for travelers, commuters and families living apart.

