Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway under construction in NE China's Heilongjiang
A drone photo shows a construction site in the Tieli to Yichun section of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2024. Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway commenced on Tuesday. The 318-km rail route connects Harbin, Tieli, Yichun, and a few other cities, allowing a designed train speed of 250 km per hour. It is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photos
