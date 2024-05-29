Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway under construction in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:51, May 29, 2024

A drone photo shows a construction site in the Tieli to Yichun section of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2024. Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway commenced on Tuesday. The 318-km rail route connects Harbin, Tieli, Yichun, and a few other cities, allowing a designed train speed of 250 km per hour. It is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A drone photo shows a construction site in the Tieli to Yichun section of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2024. Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway commenced on Tuesday. The 318-km rail route connects Harbin, Tieli, Yichun, and a few other cities, allowing a designed train speed of 250 km per hour. It is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A drone photo shows a construction site in the Tieli to Yichun section of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2024. Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway commenced on Tuesday. The 318-km rail route connects Harbin, Tieli, Yichun, and a few other cities, allowing a designed train speed of 250 km per hour. It is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Rail constructors work at a construction site in the Tieli to Yichun section of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2024. Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway commenced on Tuesday. The 318-km rail route connects Harbin, Tieli, Yichun, and a few other cities, allowing a designed train speed of 250 km per hour. It is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A drone photo shows a construction site in the Tieli to Yichun section of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2024. Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway commenced on Tuesday. The 318-km rail route connects Harbin, Tieli, Yichun, and a few other cities, allowing a designed train speed of 250 km per hour. It is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A drone photo shows a construction site in the Tieli to Yichun section of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2024. Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway commenced on Tuesday. The 318-km rail route connects Harbin, Tieli, Yichun, and a few other cities, allowing a designed train speed of 250 km per hour. It is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Constructors lay tracks at a construction site in the Tieli to Yichun section of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2024. Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway commenced on Tuesday. The 318-km rail route connects Harbin, Tieli, Yichun, and a few other cities, allowing a designed train speed of 250 km per hour. It is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Constructors lay tracks at a construction site in the Tieli to Yichun section of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2024. Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway commenced on Tuesday. The 318-km rail route connects Harbin, Tieli, Yichun, and a few other cities, allowing a designed train speed of 250 km per hour. It is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Constructors lay tracks at a construction site in the Tieli to Yichun section of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2024. Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway commenced on Tuesday. The 318-km rail route connects Harbin, Tieli, Yichun, and a few other cities, allowing a designed train speed of 250 km per hour. It is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Constructors lay tracks at a construction site in the Tieli to Yichun section of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2024. Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway commenced on Tuesday. The 318-km rail route connects Harbin, Tieli, Yichun, and a few other cities, allowing a designed train speed of 250 km per hour. It is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A drone photo shows a construction site in the Tieli to Yichun section of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2024. Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway commenced on Tuesday. The 318-km rail route connects Harbin, Tieli, Yichun, and a few other cities, allowing a designed train speed of 250 km per hour. It is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A drone photo shows a construction site in the Tieli to Yichun section of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2024. Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway commenced on Tuesday. The 318-km rail route connects Harbin, Tieli, Yichun, and a few other cities, allowing a designed train speed of 250 km per hour. It is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A drone photo shows a construction site in the Tieli to Yichun section of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2024. Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway commenced on Tuesday. The 318-km rail route connects Harbin, Tieli, Yichun, and a few other cities, allowing a designed train speed of 250 km per hour. It is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Constructors work to lay tracks at a construction site in the Tieli to Yichun section of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2024. Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway commenced on Tuesday. The 318-km rail route connects Harbin, Tieli, Yichun, and a few other cities, allowing a designed train speed of 250 km per hour. It is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A rail constructor works at a construction site in the Tieli to Yichun section of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2024. Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway commenced on Tuesday. The 318-km rail route connects Harbin, Tieli, Yichun, and a few other cities, allowing a designed train speed of 250 km per hour. It is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A rail constructor works at a construction site in the Tieli to Yichun section of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 28, 2024. Track-laying for Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway commenced on Tuesday. The 318-km rail route connects Harbin, Tieli, Yichun, and a few other cities, allowing a designed train speed of 250 km per hour. It is China's northernmost high-speed railway under construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)