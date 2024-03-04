Passenger trips on Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway hit 2 mln

Xinhua) 14:14, March 04, 2024

Passengers claim tickets from self-service ticketing machines at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 3, 2024. The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR), the first of its kind in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, has transported more than 2 million passengers in total, said China Railway International Limited on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR), the first of its kind in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, has transported more than 2 million passengers in total, said China Railway International Limited on Sunday.

According to the company, the HSR has been safely operating for 139 days, carrying a total of 2,008,387 passengers, since its official operation on Oct. 17, 2023.

At present, the HSR's daily train trips have been increased from 14 to 40, and the number of passenger seats has tripled from 8,400 to more than 24,000. The highest number of passengers sent in a single day was 21,537, while the highest daily seat occupancy rate recorded was 99.6 percent.

In order to better meet the needs of passengers, a dynamic fare policy was introduced, the operation schedule was optimized, and more train trips were added on public holidays, the company said.

With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the 142.3-km HSR shortens the journey between Indonesia's capital Jakarta to Bandung in West Java province from over three hours to around 40 minutes.

Passengers check in by swiping their tickets at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 3, 2024. The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR), the first of its kind in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, has transported more than 2 million passengers in total, said China Railway International Limited on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Passengers walk past a model of a high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway in the waiting hall at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 3, 2024. The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR), the first of its kind in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, has transported more than 2 million passengers in total, said China Railway International Limited on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Passengers process their tickets through customer service windows at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 3, 2024. The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR), the first of its kind in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, has transported more than 2 million passengers in total, said China Railway International Limited on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

A boy poses for photos with a model of a high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway in the waiting hall at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 3, 2024. The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR), the first of its kind in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, has transported more than 2 million passengers in total, said China Railway International Limited on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

