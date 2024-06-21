Wild animals appear at the foot of Kunlun Mountains
Tibetan foxes play together in the snow at the foot of the Kunlun Mountains near Golmud City, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/ Zong Buer)
In recent years, from snow-capped mountains to lakes, from forests to grasslands, the local ecology has continued to improve, building a comprehensive pattern of ecological protection and governance.
Herds of Tibetan antelopes forage in the meadows at the foot of the Kunlun Mountains near Golmud City, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/ Zong Buer)
Drones capture the photo of herds of wild yaks foraging on the meadows at the foot of the Kunlun Mountains near Golmud City, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/ Zong Buer)
A herd of Tibetan antelopes roam on the meadows at the foot of the Kunlun Mountains near Golmud City, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/ Zong Buer)
An owl makes a cute face to the camera while resting at the foot of the Kunlun Mountains near Golmud City, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/ Zong Buer)
Wild animals play together on the meadows at the foot of the Kunlun Mountains near Golmud City, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/ Zong Buer)
Herds of wild yaks run on the meadows at the foot of the Kunlun Mountains near Golmud City, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/ Zong Buer)
