Red-footed boobies seen hunting flying fish in South China Sea

Xinhua) 09:06, May 29, 2024

A red-footed booby flies over the South China Sea, May 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

The South China Sea is home to a diverse array of marine life, including the flying fish, a unique creature which has the remarkable ability to leap out of the water and glide for short distances while under attack or disturbed by the sounds of nearby vessels.

Among the many predators of the flying fish, the red-footed booby stands out as a particularly skilled hunter. Recognized as a national second-class protected wild animal, the red-footed booby has earned the nickname "hunter of flying fish." These birds are often seen accompanying ships and preying on flying fish that are startled by the ships.

A red-footed booby flies over the South China Sea, May 22, 2024. (Photo by Ding Yongchang/Xinhua)

A red-footed booby stands on the mast of a ship in the South China Sea, May 22, 2024. (Photo by Ding Yongchang/Xinhua)

A red-footed booby flies over the South China Sea, May 24, 2024. (Photo by Ding Yongchang/Xinhua)

A red-footed booby catches a flying fish over the South China Sea, May 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A red-footed booby catches a flying fish over the South China Sea, May 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Red-footed boobies fly over the South China Sea, May 24, 2024. (Photo by Ding Yongchang/Xinhua)

A red-footed booby catches a flying fish over the South China Sea, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

